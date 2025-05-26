Police want to hear from people who witnessed a series of alleged assaults that took place in the city main street near Gisborne's Lowe St corner on Saturday afternoon.

Gisborne police have appealed for witnesses to a series of alleged assaults that occurred Saturday afternoon in the central city.

The assaults occurred around 1.30pm.

“It allegedly involved several people being assaulted in and around Gladstone Rd and Lowe St,” police said in a statement.

A 26-year-old man appeared in the Gisborne District Court facing a number of charges, including assault.

“Most of the victims have been identified, but we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incidents, in particular a couple who have not been identified,” police said.