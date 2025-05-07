Two of the images from the Wonderland series that was part of Julia Rae's portfolio for the Fellowship awarded by the Photographic Society NZ

“It has taken me three years to photograph and assemble the set along the lines of Alice in Wonderland,” Rae says.

“All 18 images are composites (all original photographs) that show my journey through my ‘Wonderland’.”

Rae is known for her whimsical, ethereal style and uses Photoshop to create her fine art images. Her artist’s statement described her inspiration:

“Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland has intrigued me since childhood, the adventure seeming impossibly possible,” she wrote in the artist’s statement that accompanied her portfolio.

“My process required decisions: essential story, creatures I’d meet, clothing, manoeuvring myself into scenes, elements and props all using a chosen colour palette.”

“Alice’s quote, ‘the only way to achieve the impossible, is to believe that it is possible,’ led me to embark on creating my world, ‘Wonderland’, not far from Alice’s, where almost everything is nonsense,” she said.

The concept took shape during the Covid-19 lockdowns, when Rae began experimenting with incorporating herself into her images and manipulating them digitally. The Wonderland idea evolved during lunchtime walks through Gisborne’s second-hand stores, where she began collecting teapots and cups that became key props in her series.

One of the 18 images in the Wonderland series created by Gisborne artist Julia Rae as part of a portfolio of work submitted to the PSNZ.

With a long career in social work, Rae – who is also the team leader for Victim Support at Gisborne Police Station – describes photography as a form of therapy. It is a creative outlet and space for her to use her imagination to create fine art images.

Every month the Gisborne Camera Club submits photographs to be judged by the PSNZ with the judges then giving a grade and a report to the individual photographers.

“This is a crucial part of our growth and development,” Rae says.

They also submit images to be part of the annual PSNZ book that is published each year.

With around 800 photographs submitted, a panel of judges will select about 150 for the book.

Being part of the Gisborne Camera Club means members can participate in “salons,” which are competitions divided into genres, such as nature or portraiture.

Rae said her next goal was to become an accredited judge to “give back”.

She has recently added drone photography to her creative toolkit and is experimenting with new perspectives.

With her Fellowship now achieved, Rae is preparing a new body of work for the Gisborne Camera Club’s annual exhibition at Tairāwhiti Museum in August.