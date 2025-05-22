The Gisborne competitive netball season begins on Saturday and for the senior (bar the premier grade), secondary and intermediate grades, it will be on the Gisborne Girls' High School courts, not Victoria Domain, where Waikohu's Ashleigh Brown and Princess Tomoana are pictured in action last year. Photo / Paul Rickard
The region’s netballers don their playing uniforms for the first time in 2025 on Saturday morning as the delayed competition season finally begins.
Players will not be flying up and down the courts at the traditional Victoria Domain venue due to the major reconstruction project going on there.
Premier grade teams in the Pak’n Save competition will once again play at the YMCA. However, senior, secondary, and intermediate teams will be at the Gisborne Girls’ High School courts.
“Everyone is excited to be finally starting this weekend,” netball commentator Sherrill Beale said.
“Because of the late start to the season, teams will only play two rounds [no grading round] – finishing August 23.
“We have two more senior teams than last year, seven teams in our premier grade and six in premier reserve.”
The premier sides are reigning champions Claydens Waikohu 1, Gisborne Girls’ High School Senior A, Horouta Gold, Old Girls Whāngārā, Taste One High School Old Girls, Tūranga FM YMP, and Whāngārā Old Girls 1.
HSOG, who have a proud history of success at the highest level, are returning to the top grade after a couple of years’ absence.
“It is always hard to make predictions early in the season,” Beale said. “But this year is even harder because we have not seen any teams playing or practising on the courts, or playing the usual pre-season Kathleen Henderson tournament.”
The first match-up on Saturday pits Horouta Gold against Old Girls Whāngārā at 9am.
“Last year, Horouta Gold finished third-equal and Old Girls Whāngārā were placed closer to the bottom of the grade,” Beale said.
“Both teams have a few new players this year and they will have trained well. I am expecting a close tussle.”
YMP play High School Old Girls at 11am.
“Last year’s championship runners-up YMP have retained many of their 2024 team,” Beale said. “That includes experienced stalwarts Paku-Jane Skudder, Ata Mangu, and Bronya McMenamin. I am expecting them to make a strong start to the season.
“It is pleasing to welcome High School Old Girls back to our netball fold and they also have experienced stalwarts on their team sheet.
“Their line-up includes Marcia Beale, Alex Sinclair, and Kelly Wood, who all played for 2024 championship-winning team Claydens Waikohu 1. I am expecting close competition from those two teams as well.”
Games at the Girls’ High courts start at 8.45am, with the final round at 2.45pm.
“It is always interesting to see the start of netball and the make-up of teams in all grades - players who have remained with their team, players who have returned after a break, players who have moved teams, new players to the district,” Beale said.