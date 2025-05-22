“We have two more senior teams than last year, seven teams in our premier grade and six in premier reserve.”

The premier sides are reigning champions Claydens Waikohu 1, Gisborne Girls’ High School Senior A, Horouta Gold, Old Girls Whāngārā, Taste One High School Old Girls, Tūranga FM YMP, and Whāngārā Old Girls 1.

HSOG, who have a proud history of success at the highest level, are returning to the top grade after a couple of years’ absence.

Premier grade teams will do battle as usual inside the YMCA over the 2025 season like this 2024 game between Waikohu 1, who went on to claim a historic first title, and Old Girls Whāngārā. From left are Arahia Tuhua (GK), Jett Pohatu, Maiangi Mackey-Gilroy and Humaria Higgins. Photo / Paul Rickard

“It is always hard to make predictions early in the season,” Beale said. “But this year is even harder because we have not seen any teams playing or practising on the courts, or playing the usual pre-season Kathleen Henderson tournament.”

The first match-up on Saturday pits Horouta Gold against Old Girls Whāngārā at 9am.

“Last year, Horouta Gold finished third-equal and Old Girls Whāngārā were placed closer to the bottom of the grade,” Beale said.

“Both teams have a few new players this year and they will have trained well. I am expecting a close tussle.”

YMP play High School Old Girls at 11am.

“Last year’s championship runners-up YMP have retained many of their 2024 team,” Beale said. “That includes experienced stalwarts Paku-Jane Skudder, Ata Mangu, and Bronya McMenamin. I am expecting them to make a strong start to the season.

“It is pleasing to welcome High School Old Girls back to our netball fold and they also have experienced stalwarts on their team sheet.

“Their line-up includes Marcia Beale, Alex Sinclair, and Kelly Wood, who all played for 2024 championship-winning team Claydens Waikohu 1. I am expecting close competition from those two teams as well.”

Games at the Girls’ High courts start at 8.45am, with the final round at 2.45pm.

“It is always interesting to see the start of netball and the make-up of teams in all grades - players who have remained with their team, players who have returned after a break, players who have moved teams, new players to the district,” Beale said.

“It all adds to the interesting, competitive nature of netball.

“It will be great to see the start of our 2025 season.”