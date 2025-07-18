“The first seven new courts look fantastic,” said Victoria Sports and Recreational Hub chairwoman Moera Brown.

“They look pristine, ready for play, and the new floodlights look awesome too.

“The real test, though, will be when people play on them for the first time.”

There was a fear that the new courts might not be ready this season.

“So it’s a relief to be able to play on them from today.”

The courts as they were towards the end of last season. Photo / Murray Robertson

“We have to acknowledge Trust Tairāwhiti and their work that has got us to this point,” Brown said.

“Our netball whānau will be pleased to have a home again.

“Our thanks to Girls’ High School for allowing us to base ourselves there to get our season going.”

The Gisborne Girls' High School courts got the season under way this year. Photo / Murray Robertson

The netballers will gather in the car park alongside the Domain about 8.30am tomorrow for a short blessing.

“We will have our collective of kai karakia specialists do that, and then we will all walk into the Domain together,” Brown said.

“Then we will have netball commentator and netball stalwart Sherrill Beale shoot the first goal on the new courts.”

The first games will start at 9am.

Some finishing touches were put to the temporary Gisborne Netball Centre pavilion on Friday, with further finishing touches to be done next week.