Victoria Domain looks like a netball centre again. Saturday will be a big day for the netballers of the district as they get to stride out there for the first time on the new courts. Photo / Murray Robertson
The netball fraternity will walk out onto their new courts at Victoria Domain on Saturday morning and play the game they love there for the first time this year.
Contractors have completed the first seven of 12 new courts at the Domain.
Court markings were put down this week,and the goal posts were put in position today.
Work continues on the foundations for the other five courts.