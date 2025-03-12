Mayor Rehette Stoltz will be collecting for Child Cancer at the Farmers Market on Saturday. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz has joined other mayors around the country raising funds for the Child Cancer Foundation in the Miracle Makers Challenge.

Stoltz will be at the Gisborne Farmers' Market from 9.30am to 10.30am on Saturday seeking donations from the public.

Collectors will be out on Friday and Saturday for the Child Cancer Foundation’s Street Appeal.

Stoltz is one of at least 15 mayors who will take over a fundraising site and compete to see who can raise the most money for Kiwi children with cancer and their families.

Stoltz said she was honoured to be able to help.