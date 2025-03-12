Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne mayor to support Child Cancer Foundation at Farmers' Market

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Mayor Rehette Stoltz will be collecting for Child Cancer at the Farmers Market on Saturday. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

Mayor Rehette Stoltz will be collecting for Child Cancer at the Farmers Market on Saturday. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz has joined other mayors around the country raising funds for the Child Cancer Foundation in the Miracle Makers Challenge.

Stoltz will be at the Gisborne Farmers' Market from 9.30am to 10.30am on Saturday seeking donations from the public.

Collectors will be out on Friday and Saturday for the Child Cancer Foundation’s Street Appeal.

Stoltz is one of at least 15 mayors who will take over a fundraising site and compete to see who can raise the most money for Kiwi children with cancer and their families.

Stoltz said she was honoured to be able to help.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We all know families affected by child cancer, and the least we can do as a community is give some time and money to support those affected.

“Your contribution, no matter how small, can help save lives.

“Please give generously on Saturday.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Child Cancer Foundation chief executive Monica Briggs said the mayors’ involvement would make a huge difference in raising awareness and vital funds.

“Every week, three Kiwi families receive the devastating news that their child has cancer,” Briggs said.

“It turns their world upside down overnight, and they suddenly find themselves in an unfamiliar medical world, facing months or even years of treatment.”

She said the Child Cancer Foundation was here to make sure they didn’t have to face that journey alone.

“Our mayors are showing that even the busiest leaders can take a moment to give back,” she said.

“We are so grateful for their time and support in helping to raise the funds we need to continue this work.”

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald