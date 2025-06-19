“I’ve been a creative problem-solver for all my working life,” he said. “When I discovered that my skillset could be applied towards those in need, I felt a real drive to be a part of this team.
“I wanted a job that I could look back at and say that I contributed to this country and left it in a better place for my kids.”
The Urban Search and Rescue part of the course was Ford’s favourite.
“It was the most physically demanding part, but also the most insightful.
“It really demonstrated how your crew becomes an extension of your whānau.”
Fire and Emergency has congratulated the successful candidates, saying: “Nau mai ki te whānau - welcome to the family.”
Ford starts at the Gisborne Fire Station on July 1 as part of the station’s Red Watch.