A Gisborne man was among 22 candidates who graduated from Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s National Training Centre in Rotorua this week as a fully fledged career firefighter.

Robert Ford, 39, will be based in Gisborne.

The candidates learned the skills associated with fighting fires, extricating trapped people from vehicles, managing hazardous substances, and search and rescue.

They also practised navigating through smoke-filled spaces while wearing breathing apparatus.

Ford was born in England and spent most of his life in Los Angeles, where he worked in film set and prop decoration until he moved to New Zealand in 2021.