Connor Mitchell (centre) with his teammates from Waikanae at the national IRB championships this year. Mitchell is a finalist for a New Zealand powercraft contribution award. Photo / Supplied

Gisborne surf life guards Connor Mitchell from Waikanae and Sue Quilter from Wainui have been named as finalists in the national surf life saving Awards of Excellence.

Mitchell from Kaiaponi Farms, Waikanae, is one of four finalists in the BP Powercraft Contribution of the Year category.

Quilter, from Riversun Wainui, is a finalist in the DHL Patrol Support of the Year category.

Wainui's Sue Quilter won the Patrol Support award for Gisborne-Tairāwhiti this year; now she is a finalist for the national award. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

Gisborne’s Cory Hutchings, coaching at Omanu in the Bay of Plenty, has been named one of four finalists in the Coach of the Year category.