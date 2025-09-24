Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) chief executive Steve Fisher said the awards were a chance to highlight the people who give so much of their time, energy and skill to keeping New Zealanders safe at the beach.
“Last season, our volunteers spent more than 285,000 hours on patrol,” Fisher said.
“In that time, they performed over 600 rescues, provided more than 1400 first aid responses, and carried out more than 56,000 preventative actions to stop people getting into difficulty.
“These are incredible achievements that reflect the dedication of thousands of members across the country.
“These awards shine a light on the dedication and enthusiasm that people bring to a wide range of roles within surf life saving.
“Each finalist has contributed in a meaningful way to their club, their community, and to the success of our movement nationwide.”
The 2025 Toyota Financial Services Surf Life Saving Awards of Excellence will be held on October 4 at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland, where winners will be announced along with service awards, distinguished service awards, life memberships and 50-year badges.