Gisborne isite set for major upgrade to boost visitor experience

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

A rendered image of the new-look isite provided by architects Warren and Mahoney.

A rendered image of the new-look isite provided by architects Warren and Mahoney.

  • Gisborne’s isite will be refurbished to align with the Visitor Information Network.
  • The project, funded by Trust Tairāwhiti and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, aims to modernise the facility.
  • Upgrades include modular fixtures, extended floor space and new advertising packages for local businesses.

Gisborne’s isite will undergo a significant makeover in the coming weeks to align its look and feel with the Visitor Information Network around New Zealand.

The refurbishment project, funded jointly by Trust Tairāwhiti and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, will modernise the isite to enhance the experience and offerings for locals and visitors alike, a Trust Tairāwhiti release said.

Because of the potential relocation of the isite, identified as a key project in the trust’s city centre revitalisation work, the upgrades will focus on modular joinery and fixtures that can be easily relocated.

“We’re excited to see this long-awaited project come to life and elevate our isite experience for visitors,” Trust Tairāwhiti regional destination manager Holly Hatzilamprou said.

“The isite is often the first port of call for visitors to the region, particularly our international visitors, so it’s important that our local isite branding is cohesive and consistent with the wider network.

“Over 90,000 people pass through the isite doors annually – many of whom are locals – who will get to benefit from the upgraded facility.”

Part of the upgrades will involve extending the floor space available for rental opportunities and shared working.

New advertising packages will be available for local business promotion, as well as new regional merchandise.

“The main goal is to create a more welcoming and functional space for our visitors, ensuring Tairāwhiti remains a desirable travel destination,” Hatzilamprou said.

“This will benefit the economy through increased spending and support the sustainability of the national isite network.”

While the upgrade works are under way, the mini-putt facility will be closed to allow contractor access.

The refurbishments will likely be completed by the end of May.

