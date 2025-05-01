- Gisborne’s isite will be refurbished to align with the Visitor Information Network.
- The project, funded by Trust Tairāwhiti and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, aims to modernise the facility.
- Upgrades include modular fixtures, extended floor space and new advertising packages for local businesses.
Gisborne’s isite will undergo a significant makeover in the coming weeks to align its look and feel with the Visitor Information Network around New Zealand.
The refurbishment project, funded jointly by Trust Tairāwhiti and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, will modernise the isite to enhance the experience and offerings for locals and visitors alike, a Trust Tairāwhiti release said.
Because of the potential relocation of the isite, identified as a key project in the trust’s city centre revitalisation work, the upgrades will focus on modular joinery and fixtures that can be easily relocated.