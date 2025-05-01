“We’re excited to see this long-awaited project come to life and elevate our isite experience for visitors,” Trust Tairāwhiti regional destination manager Holly Hatzilamprou said.

“The isite is often the first port of call for visitors to the region, particularly our international visitors, so it’s important that our local isite branding is cohesive and consistent with the wider network.

“Over 90,000 people pass through the isite doors annually – many of whom are locals – who will get to benefit from the upgraded facility.”

Part of the upgrades will involve extending the floor space available for rental opportunities and shared working.

New advertising packages will be available for local business promotion, as well as new regional merchandise.

“The main goal is to create a more welcoming and functional space for our visitors, ensuring Tairāwhiti remains a desirable travel destination,” Hatzilamprou said.

“This will benefit the economy through increased spending and support the sustainability of the national isite network.”

While the upgrade works are under way, the mini-putt facility will be closed to allow contractor access.

The refurbishments will likely be completed by the end of May.