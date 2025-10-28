Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne Hospital meets colonoscopy targets as demand rises

Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Gisborne Hospital is meeting targets for performing urgent, non-urgent and surveillance colonoscopies.

Gisborne Hospital is meeting targets for performing urgent, non-urgent and surveillance colonoscopies.

Colonoscopies performance targets are being met at Gisborne Hospital as demand and referrals increase, but more than 700 people are on the waiting list.

A Health New Zealand spokeswoman said Gisborne Hospital was meeting the targets of:

  • 90% of urgent colonoscopies done within two weeks.
  • 55% of non-urgent colonoscopies done within six weeks.
  • 70% of surveillance colonoscopies performed within 12 weeks.

Gisborne Hospital had 725 people on the colonoscopy waiting list for urgent, non-urgent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save