“It was starting to scorch the wall boards surrounding the fire box.”
“The resident was able to tackle the fire, and it was out before we arrived.
Fire & Emergency responded to the incident with two appliances and a tanker.
“We are still looking into exactly how it got started,” the senior firefighter said.
“But fair to say it was a timely return home, and a timely reminder about the metre-heater rule.
“Keep anything combustible well away from any heat source.”
The senior firefighter said the damage caused was fortunately “fairly superficial”.
“It was, however, only seconds away from being a serious house fire.”
The fire crews used thermal imaging equipment to ensure the fire was out.