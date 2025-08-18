A Wainui home could have been "seconds away" from a much larger fire had a resident not coincidentally arrived home, according to fire fighters.

A return home at just the right moment potentially prevented a much larger house fire for a resident at a house in Wainui on Sunday morning.

They arrived back in their home to find a fire starting alongside the fireplace.

Fire and Emergency NZ got a 111 call about the incident at around 9.50am.

“The people in the Oneroa Rd home had gone out to watch the All Blacks game at another place, but fortunately one of them came back,” a senior firefighter said.

“That person found a small fire starting in the lounge area around their free-standing fire.