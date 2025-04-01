A new piece of choreography by Gisborne hip-hop duo 98 Cents to Michael and Janet Jackson’s song Scream helped them win the Iti Duo Open division at national street dance competition World Supremacy Battlegrounds Aotearoa 2025.
The annual competition held in Hamilton featured dance crews from around the North Island going head-to-head to qualify for a place in international competition World Supremacy Battlegrounds Dubai in July.
The Gisborne duo, comprising Paul Hawaikirangi and Kylah Ashwell, also excelled in the Solo Open division with Hawaikirangi winning and Ashwell placing second.
This was the first time 98 Cents have competed as a duo in the competition, which has been running for 20 years.
Hawaikirangi competed at Battlegrounds Aotearoa in 2017, placing third in the Solo Open and going on to represent New Zealand at the international event that year.