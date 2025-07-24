Paul Hawaikirangi and Kylah Ashwell, aka 98 Cents, will be running dance workshops next week to raise money for their trip to the Hip-Hop Unite world champs in Prague later this year.

Gisborne hip-hop duo raising money to get to worlds in Czech Republic

Gisborne duo 98 Cents are holding an evening of dance workshops on August 1 to raise money to help get them to the Hip-Hop Unite World Championships in Prague in October.

Kylah Ashwell and Paul Hawaikirangi will run four 45-minute classes back to back - kids’ K-pop/hip-hop at 5pm; open Afro dancehall at 6pm; open funk at 7pm; and open hip-hop intermediate/advanced at 8pm.

The pair are no strangers to international competition. They competed at the 2023 worlds in Portugal, where they placed 11th in the adult duo section.

To get to the 2025 edition, 98 Cents won gold in the adult duo division and world qualifiers in Lower Hutt over Matariki weekend.

Hawaikirangi iced that victory cake by picking up silver in the 15 years and over solo division.