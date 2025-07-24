Advertisement
Gisborne hip-hop duo raising money to get to worlds in Czech Republic

Kim Parkinson
By
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
Paul Hawaikirangi and Kylah Ashwell, aka 98 Cents, will be running dance workshops next week to raise money for their trip to the Hip-Hop Unite world champs in Prague later this year.

Gisborne duo 98 Cents are holding an evening of dance workshops on August 1 to raise money to help get them to the Hip-Hop Unite World Championships in Prague in October.

Kylah Ashwell and Paul Hawaikirangi will run four 45-minute classes back to back - kids’ K-pop/hip-hop at 5pm;

