“I was lucky enough to be the recipient of two funding streams, one from Wise and the other from an inaugural rural support for HS [health and safety] professionals [a private fund] to cover my tuition costs.”

She was recognised for her potential in the rural/provincial space working across sectors within the Primary Sector and also for her outstanding contribution to health and safety over the past more than five years in Gisborne.

Bourke has won the 2021 Eastland Wood Council Emerging Forestry Leader award and the 2022 Safeguard Emerging Safety Practitioner of the Year honour.

She chaired the 2024 Tairāwhiti Women in Forestry Group and is one of only two HASANZ-registered professionals in region.

Bourke said Harvard had “absolutely top-notch learning facilities” and lecturers at the top of their game who were globally renowned and sought-after – so “you can see why it is world-leading in terms of education”.

“It covered negotiation skills, communication, connection building, strategic thinking, decision-making, micro and macro thinking.

“Things like emotional intelligence, relational intelligence, situational intelligence, managing organisational change and fostering innovation were all part of the course.”

Bourke said she was well-supported by Nāti Growth, who allowed her study time to go over and participate in person.

“Nāti Growth continue to support me back here.

“I have a fantastic mentor in chief operating officer Josiah Cook, who continues to push me to put all my new skills and knowledge back into the businesses, alongside my main role.”