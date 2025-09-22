Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne health and safety leader Jess Bourke graduates from Harvard course

MacMurray Endoscopy and Specialist Centre &
Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Gisborne's Jessie Bourke, who works for Nāti Growth, spent some time this year in the USA as part of a Harvard University leadership and development programme. Photo / Jessie Bourke

Gisborne's Jessie Bourke, who works for Nāti Growth, spent some time this year in the USA as part of a Harvard University leadership and development programme. Photo / Jessie Bourke

Nāti Growth health, safety and environmental manager Jess Bourke spent some time in the US in winter as part of a leadership scholarship programme she described as an “amazing opportunity”.

It included some time spent at Harvard University.

“People [who] came from all over the world were involved in it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save