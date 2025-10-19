Massie and Adele 13 looked to be going for a steady clear round, but when the pesky fence 5 fell again, he knew he had to step it up. His 43.73 time, however, was not quick enough.

Julie Davey (Hastings) and LT Holst Freda were third, Tyla Hackett (Waiuku) and Global PH Cocofino and Geordie Bull (Atiamuri, Central North Island) and Marius were fourth-equal, and Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) and Firenze du Rouet were sixth.

Gower was ecstatic.

“I love my pony,” she said. “But I knew as soon as I asked him to go [at fence 5] that it would drop.”

She then had to watch Massie, knowing if he went clear, the title was his and “fair game” if he did.

Fence 5 was to prove the difference and Gower was both elated and relieved.

“I got lucky today.”

Her mum Sue bred Riverhills Legend and Gower broke the horse in when she was just 12.

“I used to bike down to see him in the paddock when he was a foal,” she said. “I just loved him right from the start.”

Together they did well through the 5-, 6- and 7-year-old age group classes.

Their Grand Prix start at Gisborne was only their eighth at that level, was their second GP win.

‘I held him back in his 8-year-old season because I plan to do world cup [events] this season,” she said.

All going well, they will head to Australia to compete next year.

“Riverhills Legend tries so hard for me,” Gower said. “We know each other so well. My plan was to win that Grand Prix.”

Under the guidance of new coach Jeff McVean, with input from Mark Brooks, who she rides track for in the Waikato, Gower has had plenty of good advice and expertise helping her.

“Mark is more like a guardian to me with my family so far away,” Gower said. “Jeff has been incredible. I only started with him this season and am ahead of milestones I didn’t even think possible. He has been great for my mindset, confidence and ability.”

Gower last year left her family home in the King Country and moved to Matangi, although her parents Sue and Dean often make the trek to visit and always drive her to shows.

She’s hugely grateful for the ongoing support from her parents and Aunty Michelle, who also goes to shows.

Gisborne is a favourite on the circuit for Gower and her team.

“I love coming here. The grounds are great. There is a cool-as committee and it is a lot of fun.”

Along with the GP victory, Gower won the Young Rider class aboard Quintress Ula V GNZ and was fourth in the same class on Pedro CSNZ. She also won the 1.2m championship on Enya NZPH and was fourth in that class on Quintress.

“My joy comes through doing the whole job with horses,” she said. “I love the process and seeing the improvement as they grow and develop.”