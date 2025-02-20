Patutahi growers Carolyn and Andrew Holden won the supreme award and Freshies trophy that goes with it, having earlier won best in class for their Meyer lemons and limes.

The award was presented by guest speaker Lucy Bloom – a South Africa-born and now-Australian leadership expert, business innovator and celebrity speaker who shared tales of her experiences and life lessons.

Gisborne company First Fresh's annual Freshies awards were held for the 10th time. Photo / Strike Photography

Albers said they recognised the season had been a challenging one.

“Many orchards were still recovering from the pummelling they got in 2023, and a very average spring did nothing for the 2024 crop.

“We get it, but at the same token we have to present a united, positive front to our customers and consumers, so that they have confidence in what we have to offer.

“We are seeing some green shoots – some signs that things are getting back on an even keel.

“It might not bounce back completely this year, but the focus has to be on looking forward.”

The Young Grower of the Year award went to Harry and Annie Fraser, while Export Grower of the Year was won by Shane and Leigh Anderson.

The Ducks in a Row award – which goes to a grower fastidious in their paperwork, communication and orchard management – was won by Judith and Bruce Sutton.