Patutahi growers Andrew and Carolyn Holden received the Supreme award at the "Freshies". They are pictured with First Fresh chief executive Ian Albers (left) and guest speaker Lucy Bloom. Photo / Strike Photography
Tairāwhiti-Gisborne fruit marketer First Fresh celebrated 10 years of its annual Freshies grower awards last week.
Company chief executive Ian Albers said it was a milestone achievement and testament to the skills and tenacity of its grower suppliers.
“We absolutely love hosting this event each year and it’s our wayof saying thank you and recognising the achievements of not only our top performers, but of all growers.”
Best in Show category awards are presented for each of the major citrus varieties and for persimmons.
A supreme winner is then crowned from all category finalists and winners.
Patutahi growers Carolyn and Andrew Holden won the supreme award and Freshies trophy that goes with it, having earlier won best in class for their Meyer lemons and limes.
The award was presented by guest speaker Lucy Bloom – a South Africa-born and now-Australian leadership expert, business innovator and celebrity speaker who shared tales of her experiences and life lessons.
Albers said they recognised the season had been a challenging one.