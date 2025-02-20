Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne Freshies Supreme award goes to lemon and lime growers

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Patutahi growers Andrew and Carolyn Holden received the Supreme award at the "Freshies". They are pictured with First Fresh chief executive Ian Albers (left) and guest speaker Lucy Bloom. Photo / Strike Photography

Patutahi growers Andrew and Carolyn Holden received the Supreme award at the "Freshies". They are pictured with First Fresh chief executive Ian Albers (left) and guest speaker Lucy Bloom. Photo / Strike Photography

Tairāwhiti-Gisborne fruit marketer First Fresh celebrated 10 years of its annual Freshies grower awards last week.

Company chief executive Ian Albers said it was a milestone achievement and testament to the skills and tenacity of its grower suppliers.

“We absolutely love hosting this event each year and it’s our way

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald