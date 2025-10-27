Advertisement
Gisborne firefighters return from World Firefighter challenge with records

James Pocock
Editor, Gisborne Herald·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Dave Shaw (Te Awamutu), Liz Graham (Manutūkē) and Neil Paton (Norsewood) represented Fire and Emergency NZ and snatched the world record in the over-50 fire department co-ed team category. Photo / Jeffrey Jones

Three Tairāwhiti firefighters will return from a week of gruelling athletic exploits in the United States with a set of new accolades to celebrate.

Gisborne firefighter Robin Sneddon and Manutūkē firefighters Liz and Rob Graham travelled with other Kiwi firefighters to Texas for the Firefighter Challenge World Championship.

The event,

