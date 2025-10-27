Next is a run through a just over 40m slalom course, before picking up a charged firefighting hose full of water and dragging it about 23m, hitting a target before finally dragging a 75kg rescue dummy over 30m to the finish line.

The world record for the full gauntlet is one minute 14 seconds.

Sneddon described it as a “really busy, hard-out week”.

“Everyone discovered it was a really tough track, the surface we were running on. The hose drag especially was a lot harder than everybody had anticipated because of the concrete surface we were pulling the hose onto.”

The efforts of the Tairāwhiti trio eventually earned them the shared glory of three world records in new categories at the event.

Liz Graham was part of a team with Dave Shaw and Neil Paton that got the current world record in the “fire department age 50-59 coed” relay team subcategory with a time of 1m 49.65s.

A male age 50-59 fire department relay team Sneddon was part of, along with Shaw, Paton and Neil Gardiner, got a new world record for that subcategory with a time of 1m 40.04s.

Sneddon said Rob Graham got the current world record in an “over 60 tandem fire department” category.

Gisborne firefighter Robin Sneddon after his Lion's Den run in Dallas. Photo / Jeffrey Jones

At an individual level, Sneddon was chasing the Lion’s Den, an honour for firefighters who complete a Firefighter Challenge course within a certain amount of time.

The threshold for the male aged over 50 group to which he belongs is under two minutes and 30 seconds.

Fellow East Coast firefighter Rob Graham achieved his Lion’s Den last year in New Zealand.

Participating in the World Championship was a first for Sneddon. He came into the event with a personal best time of 2m 31s.

This time he was able to clear the benchmark by a convincing margin, managing a time of 2m 21.57s on his fourth attempt on the final day of qualifiers after some incredibly near misses (2m 33s on Monday, 2m 30.15s on Tuesday, 2m 30.45s on Wednesday.

“It is outstanding, it has been a fantastic experience. It is not only the New Zealand competitors that cheer you on,” Sneddon said.

“Once they realise you are going for a Lion’s Den time, it’s like everybody on the course is shouting for you regardless of where they are from.”

He did not qualify for the individual finals, which were the top seven people from each age group.

“I came 10th out of 16 age group-wise.”

Sneddon and the Grahams are now getting some well-earned rest before they return home.