Dave Shaw (Te Awamutu), Liz Graham (Manutūkē) and Neil Paton (Norsewood) represented Fire and Emergency NZ and snatched the world record in the over-50 fire department co-ed team category. Photo / Jeffrey Jones
Three Tairāwhiti firefighters will return from a week of gruelling athletic exploits in the United States with a set of new accolades to celebrate.
Gisborne firefighter Robin Sneddon and Manutūkē firefighters Liz and Rob Graham travelled with other Kiwi firefighters to Texas for the Firefighter Challenge World Championship.
The event,a test of firefighters’ physical skills and endurance, is held annually and brings in hundreds of competitors from around the world.
Sneddon said competitors in full firefighting kit, including masks, start at the bottom of six flights of stairs, carrying an 18kg hose pack up to the top before hoisting another hose pack up to the top via a rope.
They then go back down the stairs, touching each step along the way, before using a dead blow hammer to smash a 72kg weight back 1.5m in a forced entry simulation.
Next is a run through a just over 40m slalom course, before picking up a charged firefighting hose full of water and dragging it about 23m, hitting a target before finally dragging a 75kg rescue dummy over 30m to the finish line.
The world record for the full gauntlet is one minute 14 seconds.
Sneddon described it as a “really busy, hard-out week”.
“Everyone discovered it was a really tough track, the surface we were running on. The hose drag especially was a lot harder than everybody had anticipated because of the concrete surface we were pulling the hose onto.”
The efforts of the Tairāwhiti trio eventually earned them the shared glory of three world records in new categories at the event.
Liz Graham was part of a team with Dave Shaw and Neil Paton that got the current world record in the “fire department age 50-59 coed” relay team subcategory with a time of 1m 49.65s.
A male age 50-59 fire department relay team Sneddon was part of, along with Shaw, Paton and Neil Gardiner, got a new world record for that subcategory with a time of 1m 40.04s.
Sneddon said Rob Graham got the current world record in an “over 60 tandem fire department” category.
At an individual level, Sneddon was chasing the Lion’s Den, an honour for firefighters who complete a Firefighter Challenge course within a certain amount of time.
The threshold for the male aged over 50 group to which he belongs is under two minutes and 30 seconds.
Fellow East Coast firefighter Rob Graham achieved his Lion’s Den last year in New Zealand.
Participating in the World Championship was a first for Sneddon. He came into the event with a personal best time of 2m 31s.
This time he was able to clear the benchmark by a convincing margin, managing a time of 2m 21.57s on his fourth attempt on the final day of qualifiers after some incredibly near misses (2m 33s on Monday, 2m 30.15s on Tuesday, 2m 30.45s on Wednesday.