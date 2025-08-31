“Initially, crews utilised water from onsite water tanks until exhausted and then the Eastland tanker crew worked tirelessly throughout the night, ferrying water along the steep, muddy accessway to the incident, using the only appliance that could safely navigate the route at that time.”
The firefighter said Te Karaka Fire Brigade sent a crew to cover Gisborne station while the town crew was engaged with the fire.
The shed and its contents were destroyed by the fire. The owner had been storing goods to build a new house nearby, according to the firefighter.