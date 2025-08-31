Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne firefighter calls for property owners to be mindful of access after shed fire

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Firefighters ask that owners of rural or hard-to-access properties be mindful of access for fire appliances in the event of an emergency after a large shed fire in Gisborne.

Firefighters ask that owners of rural or hard-to-access properties be mindful of access for fire appliances in the event of an emergency after a large shed fire in Gisborne.

A firefighter says a large shed fire in Gisborne serves as a reminder for owners of rural properties to be mindful of access in emergencies.

Firefighters responded to the incident on Dryden St, Whataupoko, about 1am on Thursday last week. The last crews left the scene about midday after dampening

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save