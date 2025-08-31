Firefighters ask that owners of rural or hard-to-access properties be mindful of access for fire appliances in the event of an emergency after a large shed fire in Gisborne.

Gisborne firefighter calls for property owners to be mindful of access after shed fire

Firefighters responded to the incident on Dryden St, Whataupoko, about 1am on Thursday last week. The last crews left the scene about midday after dampening down hot spots.

“The fire was discovered by the owner being woken from a nearby accommodation unit by a smoke alarm activating inside the shed,” a Gisborne senior firefighter said.

The fire was reportedly already well involved at that point. Two pumping appliances and a water tanker from Gisborne, along with a 4WD tanker from the Eastland Fire Brigade, responded.

“Crews focused on protecting significant amounts of building materials and other structures that were exposed to the heat of the fire on arrival,” the firefighter said.