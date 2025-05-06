The apprentice and the master. Master farrier John Hawthorne (right) and son Sam will represent the pride of New Zealand at the Australian National Farrier Apprentice Competition this month. Photo / Rebecca Williams
John Hawthorne, a master farrier, is passing his skills to a new generation, including his son Sam.
Hawthorne will showcase laid-back at Gisborne’s 150th Anniversary A&P Show in October.
The Hawthornes will compete in the Australian National Farrier Apprentice Competition this month.
Amid the rhythmic clang of hammer on steel and hiss of hot metal meeting water, Gisborne’s John Hawthorne is keeping an ancient trade alive.
For nearly three decades, he’s been shaping steel and shoeing horses — a master of the age-old craft of farriery.
Now, he’s passing that knowledge down to a new generation, including his son Sam.
And he’s helping bring the visual drama, artistry and skill of farriery to the public eye at Gisborne’s 150th Anniversary A&P Show in October.
“The public will love watching this event,” Hawthorne says. “We will have farriers from all over the country competing; sledgehammers going, big steel and big clouds of smoke as they battle for first place.”
From his forge workshop in Ngatapa, Hawthorne reflects on a career that began with a laid-back start in 1997.
“I said I’d give it three months and I’ve been here ever since.”
His introduction to farriery was shaped by Dick Parsons of Ormond. The two families met by chance when Hawthorne’s family, from Hawke’s Bay, was billeted with the Parsons during a BMX event in the 1980s.