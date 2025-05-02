The Excellence in Manufacturing “Leadership” Award recognises individuals who are making a transformative impact on the industry through innovation, workforce development, environmental leadership and strategic vision.

Gisborne Engineering general manager Dmitrey Carruthers is an individual finalist in the "Leadership" category of the new awards.

“For Dmitrey to be named a finalist is an incredible milestone— particularly for a regional business like us,” Gisborne Engineering commercial manager Renee Carruthers said.

“In a field often dominated by larger urban players, this recognition highlights the depth of talent and leadership coming from smaller centres like Gisborne.”

Under Dmitrey Carruthers’ leadership, Gisborne Engineering has undergone a significant transformation.

“Two years ago, at just 21, he stepped into a leadership role most would take decades to reach — and completely redefined what’s possible for New Zealand’s small and medium-sized enterprises and someone so young,” Renee said.

“With a deep understanding of his industry and a clear vision for the future, Dmitrey set out with three bold goals: modernise operations, strengthen financial performance, and build a people-first culture that empowers every team member to thrive.

“But what truly sets Dmitrey apart is his belief that business success and human success go hand in hand,” she said.

Kalidash Halder is one of the team at Gisborne Engineering.

“Dmitrey introduced a 12-month financial wellbeing programme to help employees reduce debt and achieve personal milestones like first-home ownership.

“A 12-week workplace literacy and communication course upskilled team members in life-changing ways. Structured development plans and regular reviews created clear pathways for every employee to grow — personally and professionally.”

“The culture he’s built is tangible - one of mateship, growth, and belief in the future,” Renee said.

Gisborne Engineering has adopted a culture based on "mateship, growth and a belief in the future". Welder Joseph Stife at work.

“You’ll find team members stepping into new leadership roles, young tradespeople gaining life-changing confidence and a collective sense that something truly special is being built — together.”

Finalists from across the country will be formally recognised at the SouthMACH 2025 Exhibition in Christchurch, where the winners will be announced at a special VIP cocktail event presented by Chris Penk on Wednesday May 28.

SouthMACH is New Zealand’s premier technology and manufacturing event, providing a national platform to celebrate excellence, share innovation, and connect industry leaders.

An awards spokesman said the awards represent a significant step forward for New Zealand manufacturing.

“For a small-town business like ours, it’s a real honour to be part of it,” Dmitrey Carruthers said.