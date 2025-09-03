Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne election campaign kicks off with crowded candidate event

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

There was standing room only at a meet the candidates event run by Gisborne Business and Professional Women’s Club. From left, standing, are candidates Colin Alder, Ian Procter, Jackie Akuhata-Brown, Jodie Curtis, Grant Brown, Jeremy Muir, Ian Allan, Matewai Keelan, Blake Webb, Alexandra Boros, Elizabeth Kerekere, Jono Samson, Debbie Gregory, Teddy Thompson, Anne Huriwai, Rob Telfer and Andy Cranston. Crouching are Rawinia Parata (left) and Rehette Stoltz. Photo / Zita Campbell

There was standing room only at a meet the candidates event run by Gisborne Business and Professional Women’s Club. From left, standing, are candidates Colin Alder, Ian Procter, Jackie Akuhata-Brown, Jodie Curtis, Grant Brown, Jeremy Muir, Ian Allan, Matewai Keelan, Blake Webb, Alexandra Boros, Elizabeth Kerekere, Jono Samson, Debbie Gregory, Teddy Thompson, Anne Huriwai, Rob Telfer and Andy Cranston. Crouching are Rawinia Parata (left) and Rehette Stoltz. Photo / Zita Campbell

Gisborne’s local body election campaigns are in full swing with candidate billboards lining the region’s fences, parks and other public places.

Councillor hopefuls were given the green light to put up their signs from Saturday.

And on Tuesday, there was standing room only at a meet the candidates event run

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save