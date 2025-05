Leo Edginton and one of his dogs at the Ruakituri sheepdog trials. As of midday on Wednesday, Edginton was running in the top seven in the zig zag Hunt at the North Island championships.

Leo Edginton and one of his dogs at the Ruakituri sheepdog trials. As of midday on Wednesday, Edginton was running in the top seven in the zig zag Hunt at the North Island championships.

Three Poverty Bay competitors were on the leaderboards as of noon Wednesday at the North Island Pro Plan sheep dog trial championships at Moawhango, near Taihape.

Leo Edginton and Sky, from the Tolaga Bay club, were on the board in the zig zag hunt, as were George Nehoff and Hank from Whatatutu.

Whatatutu’s Allen Irwin and Slug were on the board in the top seven in the short head and yard.

Organisers said the trials were progressing well in what was a great atmosphere.