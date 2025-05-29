Gisborne Hospital senior medical officers, who went on a 24-hour strike on Wednesday, are pictured at Heipipi/Endeavour Park with some of the food they donated, along with $2236 to SuperGrans Tairāwhiti

Gisborne Hospital senior doctors, who went on strike for 24 hours on Wednesday, have donated $2236 to SuperGrans Tairāwhiti.

A free sausage sizzle was held during the strike at Heipipi/Endeavour Park on Wednesday afternoon, and senior medical officers accepted public donations for SuperGrans Tairāwhiti.

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists donated $2000 while the public and doctors donated another $236 and food to support the SuperGrans Tairāwhiti foodbank.

Dr Alex Raines was pleased to be supporting SuperGrans Tairāwhiti.

He said Tairāwhiti was a wonderful and supportive community.