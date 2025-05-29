“There’s a warmth and solidarity in the community that’s very special.”
SuperGrans Tairāwhiti general manager Sarah Elliott said she was super appreciative of the donation from senior doctors, which would make a big difference to its operations, including the foodbank.
SuperGrans Tairāwhiti was invested in hauora, wellbeing and food sovereignty – or how the power of kai could be returned to communities in sustainable, mana-enhancing ways.
The organisation supported the doctors in their kaupapa of supporting the unwell and vulnerable of the community, she said.