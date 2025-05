The RSA's Poppy Day was well supported in Tairāwhiti again this year, with the funds raised going as usual to support the welfare of the district's veterans. Photo / Murray Robertson

The annual Returned and Services Association Poppy Day appeal in the Gisborne district raised more than $21,000.

The funds will once again be used to help meet the welfare needs of the district’s returned services personnel.

All money raised locally gets used locally.

The street collection, along with appeal boxes in dairies, other shops, businesses and schools, has been described as a huge success.

The total was down a little on last year.