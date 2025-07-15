Applications have opened for funding from the Natural Heritage Fund, administered by the district council and aimed at protecting native biodiversity.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Applications have opened for funding from the Natural Heritage Fund, administered by the district council and aimed at protecting native biodiversity.

Applications are open for an annual fund for efforts aimed at protecting native biodiversity.

The Natural Heritage Fund, administered by Gisborne District Council, is open for 2026 projects.

“Private landowners or kaitiaki of whenua Māori in the district and who work to protect or enhance indigenous biodiversity — this fund is for them,” the council said on social media.

“Gisborne District Council offers support for native planting, pest and weed control, fencing and more.”

Applications are open until August 20.