“As a unitary authority, council is responsible for both district and regional functions across one of the most remote and geographically challenging areas in the country,” she said.

Local Government Minister Simon Watts said the Government knew it was “really tough out there” and the cost of living was the biggest worry for households.

“Councils need to show they are wisely spending ratepayers’ hard-earned money,” he said.

“Ratepayers place immense trust in their local councils, who make key decisions on local infrastructure, fiscal management and how their community operates on a day-to-day basis on their behalf.”

The council release said Gisborne was still recovering from significant events such as Cyclone Gabrielle, which had required large-scale investment in roads, flood protection and water infrastructure.

“The council kept its 2023/24 rates increase below the group median (5.1% compared with 8.9%) and continued to operate with a balanced budget well above the 100% benchmark. Personnel numbers reflected contractors and essential frontline staff – not bureaucracy.”

Stoltz also acknowledged the wider local government community.

“Every council in Aotearoa New Zealand is facing different pressures – from housing growth to climate impacts. This benchmarking tool is one lens, but it doesn’t tell the full story.

“We stand with other councils working under tough conditions to serve their people. Local government is doing more than ever.”

Watts said some ratepayers were getting increasingly fed up as rising rates were hitting their pockets harder than ever.

“This isn’t fair during a cost-of-living crisis where many Kiwis are doing it tough. It is important that ratepayers can see how their council is performing and what it is delivering for their community,” he said.

“That’s why the Government is putting clear facts and figures directly into the hands of ratepayers. When ratepayers know more about how their council is performing and where their money is going, they can engage more effectively and ask the tough questions.

“For instance, communities can now compare how much their council spends on core essentials like infrastructure and see whether their rates are going up more than average.

“We have been clear that we want to see councils get back to basics, focusing on delivering essential services and infrastructure, improving local decision-making, and supporting their communities through the cost of living – not adding to it.”

Watts said releasing the performance metrics aligned with the Government’s commitment to lifting the performance of local government.

“It is an opportunity for councils that are focused on their core functions to highlight their efficiency and value to their communities.”

The coalition was also actively looking at a rates-capping system, he said.

“Given the current pressures on households, the degree of rates increases is a massive worry. We’re actively exploring a rates-capping system to ensure councils are spending ratepayers’ money responsibly.”

As an annual publication, the information in the Performance Profiles will be developed over time to paint a fuller picture of council performance across New Zealand.

This year’s council profiles and group comparison tables are available on https://www.dia.govt.nz/local-government-performance-metrics