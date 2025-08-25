Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne District Council seeks exemption to progress Urban Plan change

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop holds up a copy of the Resource Management Act during the post-Cabinet press conference earlier this year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop holds up a copy of the Resource Management Act during the post-Cabinet press conference earlier this year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Gisborne District Council has confirmed it will be seeking an exemption under the Government’s new Plan Stop legislation to progress its Urban Plan change.

The Resource Management (Consenting and Other System Changes) Amendment Act was passed into law on August 20.

Included with this legislation was the Plan Stop amendment,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save