Gisborne District Mayor Rehette Stoltz told councillors 2023-24 was “probably one of the busiest years ever”.

She was proud to present the report and what had been delivered to the community while acknowledging the significant amount of work that lay ahead.

It was a financial year when essential infrastructure had been restored including flood protection systems, she said.

Chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann told councillors that shortly into their term they had the responsibility of addressing the severe weather events of 2023 and going through the “massive learning” of conducting the business of council.

She commended the work of councillors over the 12-month period – “a massive year” – which included weather events and “mammoth” changes from central Government such as freshwater management, Three Waters and local government reform.

There had also been the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use in Tairāwhiti.

“It feels like every year it gets more intense.”

The year had begun with more than 3000 faults on local roads while 37 roads were closed, according to Stoltz and Swann’s written report.

By the end of the financial year, 31 roads had been reopened, over $69 million spent in emergency repairs, slips had been addressed, bridges repaired and over 412,000 tonnes of woody debris removed from beaches and waterways.

Damaged flood stopbanks on the Waipaoa River were repaired, strengthened and extended by 16km.

The council had remained “financially stable”.

The current net debt was $167.8m, which aligned with the cap set in the 2021-31 long-term plan.

Replying to a query from councillor Teddy Thompson, Swann said the debt-to-revenue cap was 130% in the long-term plan, but that had been increased to 175% in the 2025-27 three-year recovery plan, “which provides us with room”.

The debt stood at 128%.

Stoltz said she knew of one large council that had a debt-to-revenue cap of 285% and wanted to increase it to 350%.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown had commented favourably on Gisborne’s debt cap despite what it had gone through with weather events, she said.

“I absolutely agree [with Thompson] – we want to borrow as little as we can.”

Foreman said total revenue had been $255m, up $10m from the annual plan.

Total expenditure was $240m – $6m more than in the annual plan.

The net surplus of $15.2m was $4m more than expected.

Foreman said most of that related to additional revenue for capital grants for Category 3 buyouts.

Swann said the year’s events included: