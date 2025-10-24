“On behalf of council, I want to formally apologise for any frustration this may have caused.”
Rangihuna-Tuumuli said the incorrect statements were not included in any funding application or granted on that premise.
The external funding for the project (a Lottery Grant) was $2.68 million allocated for the construction of the bridge, and $389,000 for the construction of a viewing platform at the Te Maro sculpture.
Millar told the Gisborne Herald he had made a Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act request seeking confirmation that funding applications did not cover the building of a Te Maro viewing platform on the bridge.