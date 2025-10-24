In a correction issued last week, the council said it was an error to suggest a platform for viewing Te Maro was to be built as part of the bridge.

Gisborne resident Peter Millar had emailed the mayor and council staff in 2023 about the wording, saying it would not be possible to see the Te Maro sculpture from the bridge.

The second artist impression referred to in the original council statement.

In a response to Millar last week, shared with the Gisborne Herald, council democracy support services manager Julian Rangihuna-Tuumuli said Te Maro was never intended to be viewed from the bridge.

“Council takes full responsibility for the oversight. Despite our internal review and approval processes, the error was not identified on this occasion.

“On behalf of council, I want to formally apologise for any frustration this may have caused.”

Rangihuna-Tuumuli said the incorrect statements were not included in any funding application or granted on that premise.

The external funding for the project (a Lottery Grant) was $2.68 million allocated for the construction of the bridge, and $389,000 for the construction of a viewing platform at the Te Maro sculpture.

Millar told the Gisborne Herald he had made a Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act request seeking confirmation that funding applications did not cover the building of a Te Maro viewing platform on the bridge.