Gisborne cruise season a success despite disappointing finish

By Murray Robertson
Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Cruise ship Artania arrived in Tūranganui-a-Kiwa Poverty Bay on Monday for a day visit, but sea conditions thwarted tendering of passengers and the ship sailed on to Napier. It was the last cruise visit of the 2024-25 Gisborne season.

More than 5600 people came ashore to enjoy Gisborne during a cruise ship season hailed a success despite five of the visits being thwarted by sea conditions.

The cruise season in Tairāwhiti ended on a disappointing note this week when the last scheduled cruise ship to visit – the Artania – came into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa Poverty Bay but left about 1½ hours later because of rough seas.

The Artania arrived at the anchorage about 7.30am on Monday morning, but headed to Napier shortly after 9am.

“The captain decided that sea conditions were not good enough for the tendering of passengers,” a ships agent said.

The Silver Nova was one of the bigger cruise ships to call into Gisborne during the summer. Photo / Murray Robertson
“But overall it was a very good cruise season,” he said.

“The weather was not always co-operative and that caused a handful of cancellations, but only a few out of 21 scheduled visits, which is good going.”

The agent said based on the visitors he had spoken to, the passengers who came ashore during the season loved the city.

Many of the passengers who came ashore talked about how much they loved Gizzy for its small-town vibe. Photo / Murray Robertson
“They loved the small-town nature of Gisborne. They also loved the excursions. The farm visits, particularly the shearing – which was often mentioned as a highlight – and the steam train trips.”

Wa165 vintage steam train spokesman Geoff Joyce said the five cancellations were unfortunate.

“But the visits that went ahead were very good. We had reasonably full trains right the way through and everyone seemed to enjoy the trip.

“The kapa haka performances by the Muriwai School children were very popular with the passengers.”

Steam train Wa165 was once again a popular attraction for cruise passengers. Photo / Murray Robertson
Katrina Duncan, of Experience Gisborne and Cycle Gisborne, said it was “absolutely” a successful season.

“Obviously, every time a ship doesn’t stay in the bay for the day it hurts. But to get that many successful visits was fabulous,” she said.

“It certainly adds to the vibrancy of the city. A lot of people have happy days.”

An Eastland Port spokeswoman said more than 5600 cruise ship passengers were welcomed ashore during the season.

“There were 21 cruise ship visits scheduled, but due to weather we ended up with 16 successful ones,” she said.

“The cruise sector continues to play an important role in our visitor economy and we look forward to another strong season ahead ... hopefully, with some better Gizzy weather.”

