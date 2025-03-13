Cruise ship Artania arrived in Tūranganui-a-Kiwa Poverty Bay on Monday for a day visit, but sea conditions thwarted tendering of passengers and the ship sailed on to Napier. It was the last cruise visit of the 2024-25 Gisborne season.
More than 5600 people came ashore to enjoy Gisborne during a cruise ship season hailed a success despite five of the visits being thwarted by sea conditions.
The cruise season in Tairāwhiti ended on a disappointing note this week when the last scheduled cruise ship to visit – the Artania – came into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa Poverty Bay but left about 1½ hours later because of rough seas.
The Artania arrived at the anchorage about 7.30am on Monday morning, but headed to Napier shortly after 9am.
“The captain decided that sea conditions were not good enough for the tendering of passengers,” a ships agent said.