“But overall it was a very good cruise season,” he said.

“The weather was not always co-operative and that caused a handful of cancellations, but only a few out of 21 scheduled visits, which is good going.”

The agent said based on the visitors he had spoken to, the passengers who came ashore during the season loved the city.

Many of the passengers who came ashore talked about how much they loved Gizzy for its small-town vibe. Photo / Murray Robertson

“They loved the small-town nature of Gisborne. They also loved the excursions. The farm visits, particularly the shearing – which was often mentioned as a highlight – and the steam train trips.”

Wa165 vintage steam train spokesman Geoff Joyce said the five cancellations were unfortunate.

“But the visits that went ahead were very good. We had reasonably full trains right the way through and everyone seemed to enjoy the trip.

“The kapa haka performances by the Muriwai School children were very popular with the passengers.”

Steam train Wa165 was once again a popular attraction for cruise passengers. Photo / Murray Robertson

Katrina Duncan, of Experience Gisborne and Cycle Gisborne, said it was “absolutely” a successful season.

“Obviously, every time a ship doesn’t stay in the bay for the day it hurts. But to get that many successful visits was fabulous,” she said.

“It certainly adds to the vibrancy of the city. A lot of people have happy days.”

An Eastland Port spokeswoman said more than 5600 cruise ship passengers were welcomed ashore during the season.

“There were 21 cruise ship visits scheduled, but due to weather we ended up with 16 successful ones,” she said.

“The cruise sector continues to play an important role in our visitor economy and we look forward to another strong season ahead ... hopefully, with some better Gizzy weather.”