The existing Taruheru pathway, outside Mitre 10, has 370 average daily users during the week and 391 average users on the weekend, according to research by Tapuwae Tairāwhiti Trails Trust.

Gisborne District Council will workshop two “refined route options” for the Taruheru River Shared Pathway Project in November or December before wider community consultation begins.

A final supplementary business case is expected to go to council for adoption in early 2026.

The Taruheru River Shared Pathway will be a shared path along the banks of the Taruheru River, extending from the current shared path from Bright St through to Campion Rd.

Council officer Tyler Kirk, in updating Gisborne district councillors sitting as the operations committee, said the council and Tapuwae Tairāwhiti Trails Trust (Tairāwhiti Trails), since signing a Memorandum of Understanding, had formed a steering committee to engage with the community and mana whenua.

The group was undertaking a review of an existing feasibility and business case, as well as working on a supplementary business case to confirm the pathway’s route and design and the most appropriate delivery, funding and partnership mechanisms.