Gisborne council sets timeline for Taruheru River pathway consultation

Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
The existing Taruheru pathway, outside Mitre 10, has 370 average daily users during the week and 391 average users on the weekend, according to research by Tapuwae Tairāwhiti Trails Trust.

Gisborne District Council will workshop two “refined route options” for the Taruheru River Shared Pathway Project in November or December before wider community consultation begins.

A final supplementary business case is expected to go to council for adoption in early 2026.

The Taruheru River Shared Pathway

