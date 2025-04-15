Advertisement
Gisborne council repairs 59 bridges, St Legers rebuild progresses

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Repairs are under way at Makarika Bridge, Ruatōria, as Gisborne District Council continues rebuilding and repairing storm-damaged bridges.

Gisborne District Council has repaired 59 of 97 storm-damaged bridges requiring major repairs since funding was approved in October.

Work has been completed on half of the 36 bridges needing minor repairs.

Council community lifelines director Tim Barry, in a council release, said the rebuild of St Legers Bridge in Tiniroto was also a step closer, with the construction tender having gone out to open market.

“The design contracts for Mata (Huiarua), Grays and Pauariki bridges have been awarded to specialist bridge designers RoadLab, and progress continues to be made on alternative access options for Mangatai and Burgess bridges,” he said.

“Everything is tracking well to have all four new bridges start construction in the next 12 months, with St Legers first to get under way this spring.

“Our focus is making our limited funding go as far as possible, which means building solutions that are fit for purpose and value for money.

Barry said they were confident they had the right balance in their planning.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as this process is complex and takes time to complete resource consent applications, designs, reports and approvals.

“As a team who is passionate about reconnecting our communities, we’re looking forward to some more big milestones coming up.”

