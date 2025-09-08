Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne council candidate Grant Brown pledges support for working residents

By
Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Gisborne District Council general ward seat candidate Grant Brown.

Gisborne District Council general ward seat candidate Grant Brown.

Grant Brown has tasted “the gang life”, scrub cutting, single parenthood, the dole and struggling to make ends meet.

The Gisborne District Council general ward candidate says he has a common-sense approach and can talk with “everyday people”.

Brown is a skilled tradesman with his own successful business, Autoslave Panel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save