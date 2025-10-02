Advertisement
Gisborne council bucks trend with surplus as local government debt doubles

The Auditor-General, in his Insight into Local Government 2023-2024 report, says Gisborne District Council has met its balanced budget "benchmark" by gaining sufficient revenue to cover operational costs.

Auditor-General Grant Taylor has found 47 councils did not meet their balanced budget “benchmark” in 2023/24, but Gisborne District Council is not one of them.

In his annual Insight into Local Government report, Taylor said there was a growing trend of councils not meeting their balanced budget benchmark, which means

