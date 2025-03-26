Passersby at Gisborne’s Holy Trinity Church in Palmerston Rd will have noticed a display of small identical signs on the grass outside.
The signs feature the white ribbon symbol for the Family Harm movement.
“It’s part of our season of Lent programme, which runs in the six-week period before Easter,” said Ron Elder, the convenor of the church’s Environment, Justice and Peace Group.
“We’re running a focus on family harm with the display, which features the symbol of the White Ribbon anti-domestic violence movement.