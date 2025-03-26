Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne: Church focus on family harm for Lent

Gisborne Herald
Quick Read

The six-week Lent period leading up to Easter is being marked at Holy Trinity Church with an outside display focused on the issue of family violence in the region. Photo / Murray Robertson

The six-week Lent period leading up to Easter is being marked at Holy Trinity Church with an outside display focused on the issue of family violence in the region. Photo / Murray Robertson

Passersby at Gisborne’s Holy Trinity Church in Palmerston Rd will have noticed a display of small identical signs on the grass outside.

The signs feature the white ribbon symbol for the Family Harm movement.

“It’s part of our season of Lent programme, which runs in the six-week period before Easter,” said Ron Elder, the convenor of the church’s Environment, Justice and Peace Group.

The six-week Lent period leading up to Easter is being marked at Holy Trinity Church with an outside display focused on the issue of family violence in the region. Photo / Murray Robertson
The six-week Lent period leading up to Easter is being marked at Holy Trinity Church with an outside display focused on the issue of family violence in the region. Photo / Murray Robertson

“We’re running a focus on family harm with the display, which features the symbol of the White Ribbon anti-domestic violence movement.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“There’s a large number of them to indicate what a major problem family harm is in our community.”

The signs displayed on the grass outside Holy Trinity Church feature the White Ribbon movement's symbol on them and there's a lot of them because of the size of the problem in this area. Photo / Murray Robertson
The signs displayed on the grass outside Holy Trinity Church feature the White Ribbon movement's symbol on them and there's a lot of them because of the size of the problem in this area. Photo / Murray Robertson

The church is running a series of public meetings and prayer vigils in the Parish Hall on Wednesday nights (7.30pm to 8.30pm) where family harm is the theme.

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald