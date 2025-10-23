This renovated home on the corner of Fitzherbert and Clifford streets will become a Christmas wonderland for a Cancer Society fundraiser on November 15.

A Fitzherbert St “Christmas House” resplendent with rooms transformed into a wonderland of twinkling lights and festive decor is the latest fundraiser by the Cancer Society.

Bayleys Gisborne, residential sales agent Kerry Low and the homeowners have combined with Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society to present the Christmas House to supporters on November 15.

“With the support of Bayleys Gisborne, we are incredibly excited to launch the tickets to our Christmas House,” GEC Cancer Society fundraising and events co-ordinator Shay Podjursky said.

“It’s an open home-style afternoon of divine Christmas-themed rooms and a marquee full of shopping bits to enjoy all while carols fill the air.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the homeowners as we transform their beautifully renovated villa into a Christmas wonderland, designed to inspire, delight and spread joy as we kick off the festive season.”