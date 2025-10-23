Podjursky said the Bayleys garden marquee would be full of stallholders selling a variety of items, and a collection of silent auctions and gift hampers would be available for ticket-holders to bid on.
“It’s wonderful to be able to collaborate on an event of this nature and offer the public something so special for an afternoon,” Podjursky said.
“The chance to view this home, so impeccably renovated, won’t come around often. To be able to fill it with Christmas cheer and share it with the community is such a privilege.”
The Cancer Society Christmas House, at 26 Fitzherbert St (on the corner of Fitzherbert and Clifford streets), will be open on November 15 from noon to 8pm.
All proceeds and donations go to the Cancer Society to help bring comfort, support and hope to families this festive season.
Tickets can be purchased at https://events.humanitix.com/christmashouse and picked up at the Cancer Society, 718 Gladstone Rd.