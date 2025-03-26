Gisborne Choral Society is to perform music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart at an April 6 concert.

Gisborne Choral Society is to perform music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart at an April 6 concert.

Rehearsals are ramping up for Gisborne Choral Society’s first concert of the year.

The choir, an organist and invited soloists will perform the Mozart “Great” C Minor Mass, with Te Deum by Dvorak, on April 6.

“We have been enjoying weekend rehearsals for our different sections, altos, sopranos, tenors and basses, and then getting together for our Monday night rehearsals,” choral society president Mary-Jane Richmond said.

“The Mozart has presented quite a challenge for the choir, with two choruses featuring two choirs. But it seems that although our numbers are smaller these days, our ability to tackle these more difficult works has grown.”

Sopranos Catherine Macdonald and Serena Foster will sing the solos and ensemble pieces in the mass, which Richmond describes as “gorgeous parts of this wonderful work”.