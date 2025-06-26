YMP's Keasi Williams-Fonohema (right) and "partner in crime" Bronya McMenamin did their best to shut down the Waikohu attackers in Premier Grade netball on Wednesday, but their opponents prevailed by two goals. Photo / Paul Rickard
Waikohu edged YMP in Premier Grade netball in the YMCA on Wednesday but had to scrap hard in a game that virtually went goal for goal.
The defending champion Claydens Waikohu team won 55-53, with the quarter scores showing how even a contest it was – 15-14 to Waikohu atquarter-time, 30-27 at halftime and 41-all at the third-quarter break.
Both teams worked the ball through the court impressively. There were times when one team pulled two or three goals ahead, only for their opponents to pull it back.
Turanga FM YMP’s experienced shooter Paku-Jane Skudder displayed her ability to hold her partner high up in the goal circle, enabling her feeders to deliver the high lob in to her, which she finished off.
At the other end, Waikohu’s shooters in the course of the game – Valerie Houkamau, Princess Tomoana and Shari Puna – had to move in and out of the goal circle to counter tight marking by Keasi Williams-Fonohema and Bronya McMenamin.
Their last outing – a 56-36 win over Girls’ High – was a good display of their connections and ability to open up the court with speedy long passes.
Whāngārā sit further down the table but their last game - a 56-50 defeat of Old Girls Whāngārā - was similar to HSOG’s, where they used their links and delivered the ball speedily through the court to their shooters.
If they play like that, Saturday’s game could be a close contest.
Other senior grades and secondary and intermediate games are at the Girls’ High courts from 8.45am.