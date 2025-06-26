It was a quality game with great skills on display. All players had to work hard and do their jobs well.

Waikohu remain unbeaten at the top of the table, while YMP collected a losing bonus point and stay in second place.

Gisborne Girls’ High School Senior A beat Old Girls Whāngārā 49-40 in the earlier Premier game.

The students led through all breaks – 12-10, 25-19 and 35-29.

They started confidently and forged a six-goal lead in the first quarter until Whāngārā settled, reduced their unforced errors and ended the period with a rush of four unanswered goals.

The second quarter continued in a similar fashion, although this time it was the students who finished the 15 minutes with a run of goals to take a six-goal lead into halftime.

The third quarter was an even quarter, but Girls’ High were able to advance their lead to nine.

While the students were in front throughout, there was some excellent contesting of the ball.

Whāngārā Old Girls centre Tania Adamson had a strong game against Gisborne Girls' High Senior A, but the students ran out 49-40 victors. Photo / Paul Rickard

Whāngārā centre Tania Adamson had a strong game, collecting many tips and intercepts and delivering some great passes into her shooters.

Girls’ High goal-keep Rhiley Wirihana-Vosaki went out hunting the ball and secured several intercepts.

At the other end for Girls’ High, sisters Lish and Neveah Smith showed their understanding and moved the ball around the circle well, with Neveah completing that movement with great shooting.

Premier Grade netball features one game in the YMCA on Saturday – Whāngārā Old Girls versus Taste One High School Old Girls at 10am.

HSOG, back in the Premier fold this year, have been playing well and sit third on the table.

Their last outing – a 56-36 win over Girls’ High – was a good display of their connections and ability to open up the court with speedy long passes.

Whāngārā sit further down the table but their last game - a 56-50 defeat of Old Girls Whāngārā - was similar to HSOG’s, where they used their links and delivered the ball speedily through the court to their shooters.

If they play like that, Saturday’s game could be a close contest.

Other senior grades and secondary and intermediate games are at the Girls’ High courts from 8.45am.