Gisborne cemeteries confirmed to have space for up to 50 years

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Gisborne District Council has been told Taruheru Cemetery, which is the final resting place of 93% of Gisborne interments, can continue to operate for another 30 years with "clever designs".

Gisborne District Council cemeteries at Taruheru and Pātūtahi can operate for another 30 years and 50 years respectively “with clever designs”.

In a cemetery planning update to the council’s operations committee, liveable spaces manager Tyler Kirk said there was good news in that the two cemeteries had “a lot more

