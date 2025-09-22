The pole had come down across the front of the car, the airbags inside had deployed and the power lines were down across the road.

“The people in the vehicle had gone by the time we got out there,” she said.

Emergency services responded after a car failed to make the right turn off Aberdeen Rd into Cobden St and demolished a power pole just before midnight on Saturday. Photo / Murray Robertson

Several police units responded, and Fire and Emergency NZ sent a crew to the scene.

The firefighters cordoned off the area around the car until faults staff arrived to ensure the power lines were safe.

Police inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash. Photo / Kim Gregory

Police carried out an area search and found the driver of the vehicle.

“Excess breath alcohol procedures were carried out with the results still to be received,” police said.

“Our inquiries continue into the circumstances of the crash.”

The residents spoken to said the corner often caught drivers out, who take it too quickly.

“There were no skid marks on the road,” one resident said.

“They just tried to turn the corner, lost control of the car and piled into the pole.”

A senior firefighter said the incident was a reminder that when power lines come down, the public should stay eight metres clear of the lines until they are made safe due to the risk of electrocution.

Electrinet staff were on the job on Sunday replacing the pole and restoring the electricity supply to a couple of affected homes. Photo / Murray Robertson

Electrinet staff were at the scene on Sunday, replacing the power pole to restore power to a couple of affected homes nearby.

The damaged car was towed away on Monday morning.