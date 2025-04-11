Gisborne building apprentices to compete at regional challenge heats

The competitors are Cameron Spence, Tuaru Nathan, Callum Kent, Inoke Baleitavea, James Searle and Zeke Ingram.

The winner will be crowned Gisborne’s top apprentice and be flown to Hamilton in June to compete with the other finalists in the national final from June 6 to 7 at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton, for a $10,000 prize pack.

The Gisborne event is open to the public.

NZCB Gisborne President Brendan Fry encouraged people to come along and support.

“There are some quality local apprentices competing this year. I’m excited to see how they get on,” Fry said in a statement.

“The young guns always put on a show, and their employers and colleagues turn out in force to support them. It makes for a great atmosphere.”

NZCB chief executive Malcolm Fleming said the event was created to showcase the carpentry skills of New Zealand’s future builders.

“All New Zealand Certified Builders must have a Level 4 qualification in carpentry or higher – that’s our difference," Fleming said.

“That’s why the NZCB Apprentice Challenge centres on the 8-hour practical build. It proves an apprentice has the skills to look at some plans on paper, understand the vision, and use their two hands to make it a reality.”

NZCB partnered with Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO) for the 2025 event, and 81 BCITO apprentices will compete in this year’s challenge.

BCITO director Greg Durkin said BCITO was “incredibly proud” to see such skilled apprentices stepping up to demonstrate their talents.

“It’s inspiring to witness the passion and dedication these future builders bring to the trade and I have no doubt these young leaders will continue to shape the future of New Zealand’s construction industry,” Durkin said.