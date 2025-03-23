“They should be incredibly proud of the positive impact their volunteer work has had on our community.”

The Youth Employability Programme is designed to equip 14 to 24-year-olds with the skills and confidence needed to transition into the workforce.

The programme consists of three primary components: skill-building workshops focussing on seven key employability skills employers regard as essential for workplace readiness, voluntary work and work experience.

Included in the collected dumped rubbish the students collected last week was a bike, suitcase, lounge furniture, paddling pool, pallets, hedge trimmer, car tyres, bottles and cans, and nappies.

“The interactive workshops, led by skilled facilitators, encourage students to share their ideas and experiences, placing them at the centre of their learning journey,” Higgins said.

“The voluntary work and work experience placements provide hands-on opportunities for students to develop and practice their employability skills in a supportive and structured environment while engaging with their local community.

“These skills help young people make a strong start in the workforce, retain jobs, and build successful careers.”

Higgins said Gisborne Boys’ High School’s ongoing participation in the YEP demonstrated a strong commitment to preparing students for the future, ensuring they leave school with the necessary skills to enter the workforce with confidence.

“Last week’s beach clean-ups were not only an opportunity for students to contribute to their community but also a meaningful way to develop communication skills, teamwork, and demonstrate a positive attitude,” she said.

“By fostering a sense of social responsibility and work readiness, YEP continues to play a crucial role in shaping the future workforce of Aotearoa, providing young people with the foundation they need to thrive in their careers.”

The next phase of the programme for the GBHS students will be to participate in work experience with youth-friendly employers.

“This gives the students an opportunity to observe the importance of employability skills and practise using them in a workplace.”

She encouraged local employers and businesses to “show their commitment to our rangatahi by offering work experience placement”.

Those wanting more information on the YEP programme can contact Higgins at gill.higgins@youthtown.org.nz.