Gisborne Boys' High School students embrace the kaupapa on Pink Shirt Day.

Students at Gisborne Boys’ High School were among those in Tairāwhiti who got into the spirit of dressing in pink for Pink Shirt Day.

The aim of the day is to take a stand against bullying and promote diversity.

The Mental Health Foundation has run the day in Aotearoa since 2012.

“We are trying to get rid of bullying across the country and it starts with us as students communicating upfront – let’s be real with each other," head boy Maxwell Kennedy and prefect Henry Shanks said.