Overnight repairs on 95 faulty streetlights in the CBD started this week as the Gisborne District Council makes progress on its urban street network’s faulty LED issue.
Faulty lights have resulted in outages affecting more than 15% of the streetlights across the urban network, according to a council media release from November, when the “substantial” repair programme started.
A council spokeswoman told the Gisborne Herald that 220 lights in Gladstone Road (Derby Street roundabout to Main Rd, Makaraka), 167 lights in Ormond Rd and 116 lights in Childers Rd had been repaired.
The repairs in the CBD were expected to be completed “over the next month allowing for inclement weather”.
The “wider resolution” in other areas will take place over the calendar year in stages.