Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne auctioneer Neville Clark talks farm to forestry conversion, bull sales on Newstalk ZB’s The Country radio show

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

PGG Wrightson livestock auctioneer Neville Clark, now a life member of the Poverty Bay A&P Association featured on The Country on Newstalk ZB on Wednesday. Photo / Murray Robertson

PGG Wrightson livestock auctioneer Neville Clark, now a life member of the Poverty Bay A&P Association featured on The Country on Newstalk ZB on Wednesday. Photo / Murray Robertson

Farmland converting to forestry, bull sales, and charity work were among the subjects in a wide-ranging radio interview with colourful Gisborne auctioneer Neville Clark this week.

Jamie Mackay, the founder and host of Newstalk ZB’s show The Country, had a catch-up with Clark, who he introduced as one of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save