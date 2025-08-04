Smokefreerockquest Tairāwhiti 2025, the contemporary music competition for rangatahi received funding from the Creative Communities Scheme.

Smokefreerockquest Tairāwhiti 2025, the contemporary music competition for rangatahi received funding from the Creative Communities Scheme.

Lovers of the arts in Tairāwhiti have more to choose from, thanks to the bi-annual Creative Communities Scheme funding initiative.

Twice a year Gisborne District Council calls for applications for a grant from the $45,000 pot available to help with grassroots arts projects.

Twenty-four projects received support in the August and February rounds, with grants ranging from $700 to $3000.

The successful grants covered the full range of arts, including theatre, customary Māori arts, dance, visual arts, music and multidisciplinary arts.

Council cultural activities manager Pene Walsh said while the amounts given through the initiative were not huge, even modest funding could spark meaningful impact.