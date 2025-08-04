“Whether you’re a performer, a creator, a maker, a participant or an audience member, you may benefit from this fund.”
Funding for the next round closes on the last Friday of August.
The scheme supports and encourages local arts activities and is a partnership between the council and Creative NZ (CNZ).
Every year CNZ provides money to councils to assist small arts projects covering broad community involvement, diversity and youth with a focus on the arts.
More Creative Communities Scheme information and application forms are on the council’s website.
The successful projects from the last two rounds were –
Waharoa Opening Day: Customary Māori art, storytelling and waiata.
Gisborne Competition Society Festival of the Arts: Multi-disciplinary arts for young people.
He Timatanga Hou Gathering and Weaving Group: Customary Māori arts.
Diwali Festival of Light: Indian dance festival.
School holiday music programme: Music and circus arts.
Aotearoa Surf Film Festival: Free outdoor film night.
Dream Big, Pen to Mike: Creative music workshop for rangatahi.
Shattered Dreams documentary update: Filming and editing.
Tutored figurative and life drawing: Seven workshops.
Sleeping Beauty pantomime: Musical comedy theatre.
Mozart Magnificence: Musical performance.
Sister Act: Musical theatre production.
Hau Kainga Exhibition: Customary Māori arts
Waiora: Te Ūkaipo: Theatre production
Smokefreerockquest Tairāwhiti 2025: Contemporary music competition for rangatahi.
Toi Pūrākau: My Story in Motion: Art and storytelling through animation.
Gisborne Big Band: Establishing a swing band to develop young musicians and singers.
Five Films for Freedom: International LGBTQIA+ film event.
State Highway 35 Residency: Music and drama residency for rangatahi of Tolaga Bay.
Badjelly the Witch: Theatre production.
Matariki Glow Show: Theatre puppetry
Annual dance competitions: Tap, ballet, modern, hip-hop, musical theatre and lyrical.
No Frills: One story, Two Actors, Infinite possibilities: Theatre improvisation show.