“They encouraged us to weave our own personalities and cultures into our designs,” she said.

Ceramicist Angelique Gloistein has a collection of hand-built organic works in the exhibition, inspired by her journey toward a slower, more mindful way of living.

“These creations celebrate the charm of uniqueness over perfection,” she said."

Julia Rae is a fine art photographer whose selection of photos in the exhibition includes a series of flowers shot underwater, giving them a painting-like quality.

She also makes lamps out of gourds, which she grows herself, then hollows out and paints.

Jewellery designer and collective founding member Helena Andersson has created a new range of jewellery using pounamu and tourmaline.

“This year, I decided to go small and work with solid gold. The pendants are made with tourmaline loaf-cut twin-coloured stone, tourmaline crystal and pounamu,” she said.

Andersson has also cast kina in sterling silver, brass and copper, which can be worn as a pendant. Called Save Our Sea Life, these were part of the recent Mōwai exhibition.

Artist Veronika Lambert has two pieces in the Spring Exhibition. One was inspired by sunset on a Coromandel beach, the other is of her favourite view down Wainui Beach towards the lighthouse.

Em Cathcart has a selection of her animal portraits, as well as some colourful works designed to “complement your home and spark joy”.

“It’s not-so-serious art and balances my more serious commissioned portraits, which are often of a pet or loved one who has passed,” she said.

As well as paintings, pottery and jewellery, there is a selection of homewares and aromatherapy candles and skincare by Sherrie McLoud.

“We like to do a spring show/exhibition every year at this time, and it’s great to have so many new exhibitors this year,” Andersson said.

“There’s a beautiful selection of work, as well as lots of other products which make special gifts.

“Our regulars are still here, like Wendy Baxter from the Book Apothecary (handmade cards) and artists like Justine Hawksworth and Holly Howman Evans.”

The exhibition can be viewed weekdays at the Aviary from 10am to 4pm, and on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.