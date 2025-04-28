“If we don’t have the right person with the right skillset looking after the collection, then we are not doing it justice.”

The curator’s role goes beyond plant health and taxonomy. It encompasses acquisition, documentation, preservation, education and collaborative research.

Torrie says Kluiters will help transform Eastwoodhill’s tree space and contribute strongly to realising its long-term vision of becoming a living repository and refuge for endangered tree species.

His arrival also supports Eastwoodhill’s 100-year master plan, which is entering its 15th year.

Kluiters and his family will reside in the historic Eastwoodhill homestead.

A self-confessed “tree geek”, Kluiters brings 25 years of experience as an arborist to the role.

“This collection of trees is complex and requires very careful management and manipulation, and care.

“I’m looking forward to living onsite amongst the collection, meeting the team and helping take on that responsibility.”

Kluiters begins his new role in May.

Later this year, he will be one of two New Zealanders to present at the International Society of Arboriculture conference in Christchurch.

Last year, Kluiters was asked to speak at the International Dendrology Society annual general meeting in England on post-cyclone tree failure patterns in New Zealand.

Eastwoodhill’s renewed scientific leadership coincides with a reinvigorated board chaired by Torrie, with Anna Roberts deputy chair.

Newly appointed board member Max Matenga (Te Whānau-a-Kai) will lead Eastwoodhill’s cultural journey, weaving iwi and the arboretum’s history into a combined narrative.

Torrie said the board was focused on action.

“Eastwoodhill is a self-sufficient charity organisation. Despite being the national arboretum, we currently receive no central or local government funding. Our revenue comes from members, visitors and new ventures we create.”

Among those are projects set to enhance visitor experiences and increase membership.

Premium visitor packages — including transport, accommodation, catering and guided tours — will cater to families, retirees and international guests seeking immersive, all-inclusive experiences.

Eastwoodhill general manager Garrett Blair said with a passionate team of horticulturists, groundspeople and support staff — praised for their commitment in restoring the arboretum after Cyclone Gabrielle — Eastwoodhill was poised to expand its reach.

A major push is under way to expand the Friends of Eastwoodhill membership beyond its 750 members. Friends are entitled to unlimited access to the arboretum and other benefits such as half-price discounts for up to five guests.

“Being a Friend provides you with the opportunity to be part of a legacy,” Blair said. “Eastwoodhill is one of those places that is truly special. We invite people to be part of that vision.”

The Friends also play an integral role in preserving Eastwoodhill’s future. Friends can volunteer in the visitor’s centre, gift shop, garden, and help with catering, fundraising events and holiday programmes.

This November marks a special milestone with a public commemoration of the Millennial Wood. Planted in 2000, it comprises over 1000 trees, many donated and hand-planted in honour of loved ones. Nearly 25 years on, it is a memorial and a celebration of enduring connections to Eastwoodhill.

Meanwhile, Eastwoodhill’s Tree Cathedral, designed in the shape of Westminster Abbey, is continuing to grow into a striking botanical structure.

In the future, visitors will walk through living columns and vaults formed by trees with contrasting textures and seasonal hues.