“It could be the key to success for New Zealand’s pipeline of infrastructure projects,” Connexis executive director Kaarin Gaukrodger said.

A key component of the training offered is that it’s on the job, with apprentices working and getting paid as they study for their qualifications.

“It offers a unique opportunity for ‘real world’ experience for young women who may not have considered the opportunities available to them as an infrastructure trade apprentice.

“Our industries are keen to draw the attention of women toward infrastructure careers, as women have shown to add real value into the crews and teams they work with,” Gaukrodger said.

The Connexis events in this region will include machinery experiences with Tairawhiti Contracting in Ruatōria.

“Women can bring a different approach to jobs which can benefit everyone.

“For example, they might adapt physically demanding tasks to find a new way of doing them. That can reduce fatigue and improve safety onsite for everyone.

“Other valuable skill sets they might bring are attention to detail and good communication skills.”

Gaukrodger said most of the infrastructure industries Connexis worked with were facing severe skill shortages, so they were reaching out to everyone in their local communities to make them aware of the career opportunities available.

“Infrastructure apprentices and trainees have the chance to work on huge projects, operating impressive machinery with lots of opportunities to grow, while keeping our communities connected, healthy and safe.”

Thirty events are being held at major infrastructure sites around New Zealand – places like wind farms, hydropower stations, highway construction projects and water-treatment plants.

Several hundred students will don hi-vis gear to try tasks such as installing a water meter, working in confined spaces, driving diggers and trucks, climbing power poles and jointing cables.