Two Connexis Girls with High-Vis events are being run in Tairāwhiti next month - one with Electrinet, the other with Tairawhiti Contracting. The aim ito encourage more young women into infrastructure careers.
Connexis Girls with Hi-Vis events will be held in Tairāwhiti next month as part of nationwide efforts to encourage young women to choose a career in infrastructure.
Events will be held in Gisborne by Electrinet on Thursday, June 5, and in Ruatōria by Tairāwhiti Contracting on Wednesday, June 18.
Connexisis a training provider for infrastructure industries such as civil, energy, telecommunications and water.
It hosts Girls with Hi-Vis events around the country each June.
The goal is to attract more females into careers in the sector and help ease a shortage of skills.
“Our industries are keen to draw the attention of women toward infrastructure careers, as women have shown to add real value into the crews and teams they work with,” Gaukrodger said.
“Women can bring a different approach to jobs which can benefit everyone.
“For example, they might adapt physically demanding tasks to find a new way of doing them. That can reduce fatigue and improve safety onsite for everyone.
“Other valuable skill sets they might bring are attention to detail and good communication skills.”
Gaukrodger said most of the infrastructure industries Connexis worked with were facing severe skill shortages, so they were reaching out to everyone in their local communities to make them aware of the career opportunities available.
“Infrastructure apprentices and trainees have the chance to work on huge projects, operating impressive machinery with lots of opportunities to grow, while keeping our communities connected, healthy and safe.”
Thirty events are being held at major infrastructure sites around New Zealand – places like wind farms, hydropower stations, highway construction projects and water-treatment plants.
Several hundred students will don hi-vis gear to try tasks such as installing a water meter, working in confined spaces, driving diggers and trucks, climbing power poles and jointing cables.