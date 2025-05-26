Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne and East Coast part of drive to get more women into infrastructure careers

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Two Connexis Girls with High-Vis events are being run in Tairāwhiti next month - one with Electrinet, the other with Tairawhiti Contracting. The aim ito encourage more young women into infrastructure careers.

Two Connexis Girls with High-Vis events are being run in Tairāwhiti next month - one with Electrinet, the other with Tairawhiti Contracting. The aim ito encourage more young women into infrastructure careers.

Connexis Girls with Hi-Vis events will be held in Tairāwhiti next month as part of nationwide efforts to encourage young women to choose a career in infrastructure.

Events will be held in Gisborne by Electrinet on Thursday, June 5, and in Ruatōria by Tairāwhiti Contracting on Wednesday, June 18.

Connexis

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald