Gisborne drivers age over 60 will have the rare opportunity to brush up on road rules in a free refresher course coming to Tairāwhiti on Thursday.

Age Concern is hosting a Staying Safe refresher class which will cover road rules such as give way rules, navigating roundabouts, pedestrian crossings and sharing the road with cyclists.

The refresher class will also address the issue of renewing licences for drivers over 74½ years old, which can be a stressful process.

“There has been a situation around the country where older drivers have been caused stress in trying to renew their licence to drive,” says Age Concern Staying Safe national co-ordinator Hariata Hema.

“This is often due to the difficulty getting a doctor’s appointment on time, or if the doctor requires an on-road driving test, the long wait times,” she says.