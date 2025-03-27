Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Free refresher course for Gisborne seniors on road rules and licence renewal

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Free refresher course on road rules for senior drivers are being held in Gisborne, Wairoa and Ruatōria next week.

Free refresher course on road rules for senior drivers are being held in Gisborne, Wairoa and Ruatōria next week.

Gisborne drivers age over 60 will have the rare opportunity to brush up on road rules in a free refresher course coming to Tairāwhiti on Thursday.

Age Concern is hosting a Staying Safe refresher class which will cover road rules such as give way rules, navigating roundabouts, pedestrian crossings and sharing the road with cyclists.

The refresher class will also address the issue of renewing licences for drivers over 74½ years old, which can be a stressful process.

“There has been a situation around the country where older drivers have been caused stress in trying to renew their licence to drive,” says Age Concern Staying Safe national co-ordinator Hariata Hema.

“This is often due to the difficulty getting a doctor’s appointment on time, or if the doctor requires an on-road driving test, the long wait times,” she says.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“If your licence expires it is not only illegal to drive, but you have no effective insurance cover.”

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi now advises drivers over 74½ years to start the renewal process six months before expiry to address the delays. This is a significant increase on the eight-week period previously advised.

The rules state that once a driver is 75 they must have a medical certificate saying they are fit to drive that is less than 60 days old to renew their licence.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

From the time a driver is 80, they must renew every two years, with a medical certificate provided each time.

If a doctor or nurse is not sure if a driver is fit to drive, they can require them to take an on-road driving test before signing them off.

The refresher classes are being delivered next week in Wairoa on Wednesday, Gisborne; Thursday and Ruatōria; Friday.

Age Concern is urging all drivers over 60 to attend.

Prior enrolment is essential to ensure there are enough workbooks and certificates of attendance. To enrol, email hariata.hema@ageconcern.org.nz

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald