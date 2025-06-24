Heritage Tairāwhiti guide Marty Reynolds points to where King’s Jetty once stood on Gisborne's Taruheru River, accompanied by fellow members Mike Eriksen (left), Sheridan Gundry and Dave Somerton. The free tour of the lower part of the Taruheru River starts at 11am Saturday. Photo / John Pennington

Free guided tours on the last Saturday of every month will showcase the history of the Taruheru River that runs through Gisborne City.

Heritage Tairāwhiti’s tours, starting this Saturday, follow on from its successful summer season of open days at its Centre for Heritage, located in the former Plunket Building in Palmerston Rd, which focused on historical photographs of the Taruheru River.

Heritage Tairāwhiti deputy chair Sheridan Gundry says the Taruheru River is a prime focus for the organisation, as members continue telling stories of people and place across the district.

“The Taruheru has been a main highway for centuries of people living here,” Gundry said.

“The river runs right through the city and more than 20,000 people now live within a kilometre of it. We are based right next to the river and have a great view of it through our centre’s windows.